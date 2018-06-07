Rough spots on Trans-Canada Highway at Kault Hill being paved

Traffic on Highway 1 single lane alternating about eight kilometres west of Salmon Arm

Paving at Kault Hill on Thursday, June 7, about eight kilometres west of Salmon Arm, has reduced traffic to single lane alternating. (Facebook photo/Laura Mork Wilkinson)

Paving of the Trans-Canada Highway at Kault Hill today, Thursday, June 7, may smooth the way for those who have been navigating the rough pavement and pot holes on that stretch of road.

Traffic there, about eight kilometres west of Salmon Arm, is single lane alternating.

Other June 7 listings on Drive BC involving single lane alternating traffic on Highway 1 through the Shuswap include:

• Sweeping from Chase to 10 kilometres east of Chase, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

• Sweeping at Salmon Arm from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday to Friday through Friday, June 8.

• Construction 17 km west of Sicamous from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday, June 8.

• Construction 30 km east of Salmon Arm near Squilax Anglemont 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 8.

• Construction 30 km east of Sicamous from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily starting June 8 through June 9.

• Electrical maintenance 30 km east of Sicamous 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 only. Single lane alternating traffic with delays up to 10 minutes.

