Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

One of four people arrested earlier this year following an attack on two homeless men, in Penticton, is to remain in custody.

Kaleb Anthony James Royer, 41, along with Kevin Walter-Hughes, 50, Christina Chappell and Samantha Chappell, 20 were arrested.

The two victims were allegedly assaulted while in a tent near the marina on March 14. Their possessions were also reportedly taken.

Royer had initially been released from custody on March 20 but following a breach, was back in custody on April 8.

He pleaded guilty to new charges on July 11 and has been in custody since that time, awaiting trial.

READ ALSO: Four Penticton residents arrested for violent attack on homeless

READ ALSO: Homeless, hurt and harassed in Penticton

The preliminary inquiry into the March 14 incident is expected to begin Oct. 21 and a trial is not expected until 2020.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for family after home was destroyed in fire
Next story
Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

Just Posted

Farmcrest Foods’ lease of 80-acre city property renewed

City reserves right to put bio-solids on all or part of Minion Field

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for family after home was destroyed in fire

Crews battled the blaze for five hours

Swimmers wanted for inaugural Copper Island race

Open-water event goes from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park to island and back

Resident spreads word about ‘no ornaments’ bylaw at Salmon Arm cemetery

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Six whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read