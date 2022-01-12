Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)

Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

The owner was in the store, left vehicle idling and unlocked

Police remind the public to not leave running vehicles unattended after an idling vehicle was stolen in Armstrong Monday night.

The vehicle, left running and unlocked in a parking lot of a Smith Drive business, was stolen while the owner was shopping inside the store around 6 p.m. Monday.

A feature on the vehicle enabled the responding frontline officer and owner to view its location in real time. Police tracked the vehicle as it travelled through Salmon Arm and into the Tappen area where officers safely intercepted it and arrested the driver.

“Fortunately, with the assistance of some very useful technology and a quick, co-ordinated response from officers from both detachments, we were able to locate and recover the vehicle shortly after it was stolen,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Despite both key fobs being with the owner, the newer model vehicle could still be driven. We always discourage leaving a running vehicle unattended and this incident serves as a good reminder that if you need to leave your vehicle running, ensure you use a remote start equipped with a functioning engine immobilizer, do not leave any keys in it, and never leave it unlocked.”

A 23-year old Salmon Arm woman has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

Police are continuing to investigate.

