Several areas of SilverStar Mountain Resort have been closed due to avalanche concerns and trees snapping under heavy snow. (Resort photo)

Runs closed at Vernon ski hill due to avalanche risk

Trees are also bending and snapping under wet, heavy snow

Unseasonably warm temperatures have delivered some unlucky conditions for SilverStar on Friday the 13th.

Several runs are closed today due to unsafe conditions.

“The recent amounts of heavy wet snow across the resort has caused trees to bend and collapse, causing significant hazards. The conditions have also created avalanche hazards on steeper terrain, and we’re seeing mixed precipitation at lower elevations,” the resort said.

“Our teams have been working diligently all morning to assess the hazards and keep the mountain safe for everyone.”

Putnam Creek, Little Dipper Terrain Park and the Main Terrain Park are closed all day. Alpine Meadows and its terrain is also closed until further notice.

Opening of Brewer’s Pond is delayed and there is a possibility it won’t open due to warm temperatures.

Park crews are doing a full rebuild of Little Dipper.

“Patrol has recommended everyone stick to groomed trails today as snow conditions are heavy and wet. The safety of our guests is our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we manage these ‘unlucky’ conditions.”

