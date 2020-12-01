Members of the Swansea Point Fire Department will be out with their trucks collecting food items on December 13. (CSRD photo)

Rural Shuswap fire departments gearing up for food banks

Food drives are planned in Silver Creek, White Lake and other communities

Fire departments in rural communities around the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) are planning food drives to keep food bank shelves stocked ahead of Christmas.

The White Lake Department will be going door to door from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Donations collected will be going to the Sorrento Food Bank. Those looking to leave a donation are asked to leave them outside by their front door or at the end of their driveways to ensure a no-contact pickup. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

The Silver Creek Fire Department is taking donations every Thursday until Dec. 17. The fire hall will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Donations of cash or non-perishable food can be dropped off or given to any Silver Creek firefighter.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 the Nicholson Fire Department will be outside the Golden Bargain Store in hopes of filling the fire truck with non-perishable food donations for the Golden Food Bank.

Donations of money or non-perishable food can be dropped off at the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Hall on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are bound for the SAFE Society women’s shelter and the Salvation Army food bank.

Both the Swansea Point and Malakwa Fire Departments are going door to door for a food and toy drive on Dec. 13.

According to the CSRD, all of the charitable events are operating with COVID-19 safety protocols in effect.


