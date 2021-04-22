Rural Sicamous, Swansea Point, Malakwa residents to have say on official community plan

CSRD planning for two months of public engagement on OCP and zoning bylaws

Thirteen years in the making, the Electoral Area E official community plan is available for rural Sicamous, Swansea Point and Malakwa residents to read for upcoming consultation.

At their April 15 board meeting, Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors gave second reading to the Electoral Area E official community plan (OCP) bylaw and first reading to the Electoral Area E zoning bylaw.

According to the CSRD, the new OCP and zoning bylaw will replace existing land-use policies and regulations for the area covered by the Rural Sicamous land use bylaw, and will introduce new policies and regulations for the remainder of Electoral Area E.

Work on the Area E OCP began in 2008 and, according to the CSRD, was nearing completion in June 2012 when the devastating debris flow occurred in Swansea Point at Hummingbird Creek (at the same time as the one in Two Mile, within the District of Sicamous). Subsequent mitigation work by the province resulted in land-use planning being put on hold. Work picked up again on the OCP in 2016, after the Highway 97A bridge over Hummingbird Creek was replaced.

The OCP serves as a guideline for growth within the region.

“In order to attract residents, especially young families, it is key that a strong economic and employment base is fostered. This includes service and commercial uses in the settlement areas, and industry, agriculture and tourism, with an array of year-round work opportunities,” reads the OCP’s vision statement.

Residents of Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Swansea Point and Malakwa) will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the OCP and zoning bylaw next month, when the CSRD will launch a two-month public engagement period to gather input. It will include a survey, an informational webpage, a virtual open house and recorded video.

“This will allow for the community to share their thoughts, so the OCP and Zoning Bylaw can be refined before the bylaws come back to the Board for further readings,” reads a CSRD media release.

The OCP and zoning information can be found on the CSRD website at csrd.bc.ca.

