Rush of Pacific air worsens Okanagan and Shuswap air quality

A rush of fresh Pacific air onto the West Coast has forced smoke which was lying over lower mainland communities into the Interior, significicantly reducing air quality in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

“Over the Interior where northwesterly winds will prevail, very little improvement if any is expected over the next few days. The latest forecast models are suggesting more conservative rainfall amounts of over the weekend so current wildfires will see little help from the rain. Communities downwind of wildfires will continue to experience high concentrations of fine particulate matter and poor air quality for the foreseeable future,” a special air quality bulletin from Environment Canada issued at 6:11 p.m. on Aug. 23 reads.

The bulletin says air conditions are unpredicable due to the wildfires and can change hour-to-hour. It goes on to reccomend staying inside if you have breathing difficulties. It tells people with breathing difficulties to find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated.

“If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned,” the bulletin reads.