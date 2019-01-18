Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Two Russian fighter jets collided in midair in the Far East of the country Friday, the Defence Ministry said. One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, but there is no information on the fate of the other plane or its crew.

The Su-34 jets were on training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of Japan, the Russian military said.

One of the planes crashed into the sea. Several hours later, one pilot was located on an inflatable raft in the sea. Strong, chilly winds hampered the rescue operation but a helicopter managed to pick him up. A second pilot was found on a raft in the sea later and was also airlifted. Both men are believed to be in a good condition.

The other crew also ejected but they have not been found, and there was no immediate information about the fate of that jet.

The military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Hydro scammers bilked customers out of nearly $45,000 in 2018
Next story
Prince Philip, 97, uninjured after car accident

Just Posted

Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Council Report/Mayor Alan Harrison

District of Sicamous and Federal government come to terms on biomass heater grant

Once completed the project could heat arena elementary school and more using wood waste

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

Homeonwers safe but one pet missing, another confirmed dead following fire

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Judge to deliver verdict in British sailor’s gang rape case

The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015

B.C. minister fears money laundering involves billions of dollars, cites reports

The government had estimated that it was a $200-million a year operation, instead estimates now peg the problem at $1 billion annually

Heavy snowfall expected on the Coquihalla

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

BC Hydro scammers bilked customers out of nearly $45,000 in 2018

Nearly 2,000 people reported scams to the utility, as they continue to be more common

Windmills returns to the stage for what could be the last time

The musician took a break from music for a year to recover from his last EP

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Most Read