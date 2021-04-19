A 3 a.m. RV fire on Keremeos’ Main Street gave neighbours and early morning wake-up call. (Contributed)

RV engulfed in flames spreads to neighbouring camper in Keremeos

The occupant of the RV was not home during the early morning fire

Residents in downtown Keremeos had an early morning wakeup call after an RV caught fire on Main Street.

The fire department responded to the 3 a.m. fire at Main Street and 7th Street, to find the RV engulfed in flames.

The sole occupant wasn’t home at the time, having been in the hospital, according to Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha.

Another RV beside the one on fire was melting and moments away from igniting, as was a shed and a dog kennel, said Bosscha. There was also a house and vehicles on the neighbouring property that could have been at risk.

“Thankfully there was no wind or it would have been a different story,” said Bosscha. Fire crews were on scene for more than two hours this morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Two engines, along with three other fire vehicles and 14 firefighters responded to the scene.

READ ALSO: Prescribed burn this week on Crater Mountain

READ MORE: Family home destroyed by fire in Keremeos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Large police presence at Kamloops mall following alleged armed robbery
Next story
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

Just Posted

Seth Blackburn is recovering in Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops from a serious dirt bike accident on April 11, 2021 in which he was impaled by a small tree top. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm teen recovering from horrific dirt bike crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help family while one parent unable to work

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. to target people ages 40+ in ‘high risk communities’ with AstraZeneca vaccine

Whole community approach will target high-risk areas

Kristine Wickner from Salmon Arm was one of several delegates from the region attending the recent virtual federal NDP convention. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm woman named delegate for national NDP convention

Kristine Wickner also elected as B.C. representative on party’s federal council

Brent Thompson and Jordan Goebel enjoy coffee and crepes for lunch at The Night Cafe’s new sidewalk patio in downtown Salmon Arm on Friday, April 16, 2021. With indoor dining on hold as part of a March 29 provincial health order, Thompson and Goebel said they’d been patio hopping over the past couple of days, taking in the city’s varied dining options. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Patio pivot offers some reprieve amid restrictions for Salmon Arm restaurateurs

Tucked away next to Nipa Chaiboonye’s downtown Salmon Arm restaurant is an… Continue reading

An air ambulance carrying a suspected injured longboarder takes off from a Spallumcheen property near Otter Lake Road Saturday, April 17. (Richard Breaks photo)
Suspected longboard crash in Spallumcheen sends individual to hospital via air ambulance

Accident involved a North Okanagan man in his late 20s on Otter Lake Road in the township

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave. on the KVR trail, has applied to the City of Penticton for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement. The city will review the application in their April 20, 2021 council meeting. (City of Penticton photo)
A new brewery could be coming to the KVR trail in the South Okanagan

The patio would seat up to 113 just 10 feet from the trail

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Large police presence at Kamloops mall following alleged armed robbery

Police were called to a business near the mall about 12:45 p.m.

Size two avalanche on a cliff at Big White (Photo: Facebook/Big White Ski Resort)
‘Dangerous’ avalanche hits Big White Mountain

‘That’s a big avalanche — you don’t mess around with that’

(File photo)
Car runs light, hits van which smashes into Kamloops police car

The van then caught fire which was extinguished by a Kamloops Mountie

A 3 a.m. RV fire on Keremeos’ Main Street gave neighbours and early morning wake-up call. (Contributed)
RV engulfed in flames spreads to neighbouring camper in Keremeos

The occupant of the RV was not home during the early morning fire

Most Read