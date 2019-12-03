The Cedar Heights Community Centre in Blind Bay has been the target of vandalism and theft numerous times since April. (Photo contribted)

Safety concerns in South Shuswap prompt reformation of Blind Bay Crime Watch

Salmon Arm RCMP meet with residents, address community unease

A well-attended meeting of concerned South Shuswap residents and Salmon Arm RCMP marked the renewal of the Blind Bay Crime Watch.

The meeting, held Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Shuswap Lake Estates, brought in approximately 50 people to hear how they can make their community safer. Chaired by Carolyn French, with representation from the Salmon Arm RCMP and Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol, the meeting was held mainly to address a rise in community safety concerns.

“The premise of the meeting was basically to get information out there,” French said. “Little things like not using your fob to lock your car when you’re anywhere outside in town.”

Salmon Arm RCMP addressed the concern that recent budget cuts to rural policing units would affect residents, assuring those in attendance that essential services would not waver.

“I thought it a good opportunity for us to have this meeting and look at ways how we can properly assist the Salmon Arm RCMP,” French said. “We don’t want vigilantes out there, we just want to be extra eyes.”

The meeting included various other tips for residents:

• Take photographs of items and their serial numbers – if the items are stolen this will help the RCMP in identifying stolen property;

• Always lock your doors to both your home and your vehicles;

• Install motion-activated lights and cameras around your property;

• Lock down your quads and sleds;

• Look out for one another in your neighbourhood; let others know if you see something out of place.

French is now looking for volunteers and board members to rekindle the Blind Bay Crime Watch, an organization that has not been active since 2010. Anyone wanting to join, or more information, may contact French at carolyntommail@icloud.com or 403-796-7221.

