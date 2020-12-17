Safety upgrades considered for streets in vicinity of Salmon Arm Cenotaph

City staff plan to consult with businesses to come up with new traffic pattern

The City of Salmon Arm is considering changes to improve safety at the intersection of Alexander and Third Streets NE, but will be consulting with nearby businesses before any plans are finalized. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm is pondering changes to streets in the vicinity of the Cenotaph.

In response to a citizen email, the city’s traffic safety committee considered a request for a three-way stop at the intersection of Third Street and Alexander Street NE.

Minutes of the November meeting state the committee looked at a preliminary design that would remove one leg of the intersection.

City engineer Jennifer Wilson said any plans are preliminary and nothing is in the budget at this point.

“Staff will be working with the surrounding businesses to come up with an alternate traffic pattern to improve safety and hope to move forward with improvements in 2021, budget approval pending.”

Read more: Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection

Read more: Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm councilTraffic