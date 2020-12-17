Safety upgrades considered for streets in vicinity of Salmon Arm Cenotaph

The City of Salmon Arm is pondering changes to streets in the vicinity of the Cenotaph.
In response to a citizen email, the city’s traffic safety committee considered a request for a three-way stop at the intersection of Third Street and Alexander Street NE.
Minutes of the November meeting state the committee looked at a preliminary design that would remove one leg of the intersection.
City engineer Jennifer Wilson said any plans are preliminary and nothing is in the budget at this point.
“Staff will be working with the surrounding businesses to come up with an alternate traffic pattern to improve safety and hope to move forward with improvements in 2021, budget approval pending.”
