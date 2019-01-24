Sagmoen awaits trials in Vernon

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts next on Feb. 11

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will stand trial on two separate informations in Vernon, as well as a third in Port Coquitlam. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The pre-trial conference for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has been adjourned.

Submissions from both defence lawyer Lisa Jean Helps and Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn are covered under a court-ordered publication ban, put into effect during pre-trial discussions concerning one count of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm Thursday, Jan. 24.

Sagmoen will return to Vernon Law Courts Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. to fix a date for trial. At a previous fix date appearance, court heard that the trial is estimated to last for 10 days.

Related: Sagmoen trials loom

Related: Sagmoen denied bail

A seven day trial on unrelated charges of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, careless use or storage of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose begins in Vernon Supreme Court Sept. 9.

None of the charges against Sagmoen have been proven in court.

At the end of 2018, Sagmoen was granted an absolute discharge on one count of mischief causing damage to property. Originally facing a charge of mischief $5,000 or under, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge.

Sagmoen will stand trial on unrelated assault charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge. A five-day trial on that information begins Feb. 4.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.