Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen's latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Sagmoen cop assault charge plea delayed once more

High-profile North Okanagan man was slated to enter a plea March 18

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will enter a plea to an assault charge involving a police officer March 25, 2021, after his case has been delayed one more week.

The Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property.

Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

A similar warning was issued in Oct. 13, 2017, to the general public and individuals in the sex industry to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road north of Vernon.

This warning stemmed from an incident Aug. 28, 2017, when police responded to reports of a woman threatened with a firearm in the area.

Sagmoen was found guilty for wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun on Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

He was found guilty for the second time in two months (Feb. 11, 2020) when he returned to face an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry.

The victim, whose identity was protected by a publication ban, told the courts how Sagmoen hit her with an ATV so hard on Aug. 10, 2017, her shoes flew off.

Sentenced to five months jail time, Sagmoen was again credited with time served at his June 19, 2020, hearing and walked free with 36 months of probation.

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

The 10-hectare family farm became subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Generaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area.

Court

