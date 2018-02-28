Sagmoen slated for bail hearing today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m.

A Silver Creek man, who has been in the headlines since his October 2017 arrest, is slated for a bail hearing today.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, is set to appear before a judge in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m. to hear whether or not bail will be granted.

And, as with many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, a rally is scheduled to happen at the time of his hearing.

“These women who were violated need our voice, our body and our support,” said spokesperson Jody Leon. “The members of the Murdered and Missing Drone Team and concerned community members and advocates for the MMIW (Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women) will be gathering on the steps of the Vernon courthouse to send a message in support of the families of the missing, to spread the word about advocating for no violence against women and justice for the families.”

While none of the charges against Sagmoen have been proven in court, the rally is in support of missing and murdered women in the North Okanagan, including Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

“I don’t think I will ever heal,” said Lori Nixon, mother of Genereaux. “We loved her so much. There isn’t an aspect of my life that she wasn’t a part of. I feel as though I have been ripped apart.”

Sagmoen faces nine counts stemming from three separate incidents including assault; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance; and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

