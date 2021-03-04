Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen

Sagmoen to enter plea for assault charge involving North Okanagan RCMP

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in or near Spallumcheen

A high-profile North Okanagan man with a history of assault charges is expected to enter a plea today for a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was charged with assaulting Cpl. Kovacs in an Oct. 29, 2020, incident in Spallumcheen and today (March 4), he is scheduled for arraignment to either plead guilty or not.

He was previously scheduled for this hearing in February, but it was quickly adjourned to today’s date.

The October incident coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property. Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity.

The RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

When Sagmoen was first charged in October 2017, police issued a warning to the general public and sex workers to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road in a rural area north of Vernon.

It’s the same area where police uncovered the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux while searching a 10-hectare farm in the North Okanagan belonging to his family. Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

READ MORE: One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine, but was released the same day due to time served in custody.

Two months later, he was found guilty after purposefully running over a different sex trade worker with an ATV in August 2019 and was sentenced to time served and three years’ probation with several conditions in place.

Sagmoen was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident involving a woman in Maple Ridge in 2013, to which he pleaded guilty, to a lesser count of assault with injury, in February 2020.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions ban him from using drugs and alcohol, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number or leaving the province without permission.

A 10-year weapons prohibition and a mandatory DNA order were also issued by the judge in his 2020 sentencing for the ATV incident.

– With Black Press and Canadian Press files

READ MORE: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP add new downtown unit member

Cops and CourtsCourtCrimeRCMP

Protesters gather in front of the Vernon Law Courts in the final week of the trial of Curtis Sagmoen, Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

