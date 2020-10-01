The sale of the Waterway Houseboats property in December 2019 resulted in the payment of over $80,000 in back taxes to the District of Sicamous. (File photo)

Sale of Waterway Houseboats property covered taxes owed to Sicamous

Statement in response to Facebook post clarifies that no outstanding taxes remain.

The District of Sicamous issued a statement confirming that the property taxes owed by Waterway Houseboats before the company entered receivership in 2019 are no longer outstanding.

The Sept. 30 statement notes that $83,991 in property taxes owed to the district was paid when the bank overseeing the receivership of the houseboat company sold its former Mervyn Road property to its new owners. The property was sold to an Alberta-based developer in December 2019 for $2.6 million in December 2019. Sicamous Houseboats, a newly-created company, operated at the property this summer.

According to the district, following the sale the account for the property is now up to date with no outstanding debts remaining.

The update on the outstanding property taxes comes in response to a Sept. 29 post on a community Facebook group which questioned how the company’s outstanding tax total reached over $80,000 and whether Colleen Anderson’s dual roles as operations manager for Waterway Houseboats and District of Sicamous Councillor had anything to do with it. The statement from the district stated Anderson recused herself from discussion by exiting the room whenever affairs related to Waterway were discussed.

The Facebook post also stated that property taxes had gone up 60 per cent over the past five years. According to the statement from the district, the tax rates have seen only nominal increases and if residents are seeing much higher tax bills it is because their property value assessments from BC Assessment have gone up significantly.


