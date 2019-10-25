An air ambulance takes off from the Salmon Arm airport. (File photo)

Salmon Arm airport sees increase in medi-evac flights

Approximately 2,500 aircraft arriving annually at Shuswap Regional Airport

Shuswap Regional Airport has seen an increase in medical evacuation flights over the last three years.

This is mainly attributed to the helicopter added in Kamloops with the British Columbia Ambulance Service.

The airport reports that the overall number of aircraft landing at, and departing from the airport over the past four years has been consistent, with roughly 5,000 movements (take-offs and landings) annually. This is accommodated by the airport’s 4,300-foot runway which makes it possible for twin engine planes, and medi-vac aircraft, to use the space.

The City of Salmon Arm is proceeding with the borrowing of $845.000 to construct Taxiway Charlie at the airport. The project, which involves the realignment of existing Taxiway Bravo, will allow the majority of landing aircraft in both directions to exit the runway, reducing total time an aircraft occupies the runway, thereby increasing physical capacity. It will also open up areas for general aviation-related development, increasing the economic capacity of the airport.

Airport Appreciation Day is scheduled for June 28 this coming year, one week after Father’s Day, June 21.

