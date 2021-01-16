Salmon Arm and Vernon see increase in new COVID cases, curve flattening elsewhere

The rate of new cases is levelling off in Kelowna, Penticton and Revelstoke.

A map released by the BCCDC on Jan. 15 shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported for each local health area between Jan. 3 and 9. (BCCDC Image)

The first week of 2021 saw a larger increase in the number of COVID-19 cases than was reported in the last week of 2020 for the North Okanagan and Shuswap. Other areas are seeing a flattening curve.

According to data for Jan. 3 to 9 released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Jan. 15, Vernon saw 98 new cases of the virus and the Central Okanagan local health area, which includes Kelowna, saw 110 reported infections. The Salmon Arm area, which includes Sicamous saw a 17 case increase. Penticton’s total cases increased by 13.

The data reflects a rise in the number of new infections for Salmon Arm and Vernon as well as less-populated areas in the region like Enderby. The number of new cases in Kelowna and Penticton were slightly lower than the previous week. Local health areas for the South Okanagan south of Penticton and The Kettle Valley saw increases in the number of cases.

The curve is flattening most dramatically in Revelstoke and Golden which each had approximately half as many new cases between Jan. 3 and 9 compared to the previous week.



