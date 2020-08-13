Chad Shipmaker addresses Salmon Arm Council on Aug. 10, 2020 to provide information about new cannabis extraction and cultivation facilities planned for Salmon Arm’s industrial park. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm businesses position themselves to become global suppliers

Goal to provide premium, safe, legal products to Canada and the world

A new venture in Salmon Arm aims to provide premium, safe, legal, adult-use cannabis products to Canada and the world.

Chad Shipmaker came to Salmon Arm council on Aug. 10 to formally share plans regarding establishment of a licensed cannabis cultivation facility and a licensed cannabis extraction laboratory in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park.

Shipmaker explained that newly formed Pantheon Cannabis Corporation, which will be housed in the 32,000 sq.ft. facility under construction on Auto Road, will focus on growing premium, high-quality cannabis flower.

Down the street will be the Midas Extraction Corporation, also a newly formed Salmon Arm company. It will operate from a laboratory that will serve as a dedicated manufacturing facility for cannabis-derived products.

“This lab will partner with other hemp and cannabis cultivators to manufacture a variety of oils, concentrates and extracts for sale through government-regulated retailers,” Shipmaker told council.

Read more: B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

Read more: Growing with the sun – Cannabis companies look to outdoor cultivation

Each of the new entities will use the expertise of Prism Equipment, a third company under the umbrella of the Pantheon Group. It engineers and manufactures systems for modern cannabis operations – both cultivation and extraction.

Prism Equipment was incorporated in 2019 and operates from the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre.

In terms of Salmon Arm, Shipmaker said not only will the Pantheon Cannabis Group contribute to the tax base, it will also contribute to the economy by providing new employment opportunities with attractive benefits and a living wage.

He emphasized that many of the positions are very technical in nature, particularly related to the extraction laboratory.

“We want to be cautious about projections and promises, but at this point we anticipate at least 50 new well-paid jobs…”

He said while there may still be a slightly negative stigma around the industry with some residents, he is confident they would be a minority.

Shipmaker listed a number of attributes of the new facilities.

The buildings are in the industrial park, far away from schools and neighbourhoods. They will be monitored 24/7 and protected against unauthorized access and fire by comprehensive software and well-trained operators.

No odor will escape the buildings because both facilities will contain rechargeable charcoal canister filters that operate inline with the air handling systems.

Along with meeting standards set out by Health Canada, he said both facilities will be constructed to meet European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) which will allow Pantheon to export to international markets.

Read more: 2012 – Threats to food supply a gobal concern

Read more: 2017 – Innovation centre sparks excitement

Shipmaker said while some might question the viability of investing heavily in the new industry, the principals see many similarities in the cannabis experience in Canada to the initial dot-com bubble which was fraught with speculation.

“But after that bubble burst, it was slowly replaced by tech companies that actually made money.”

Along with focusing on establishing a durable, profitable long-term venture, he said a talented team has been recruited to guide it.

“For example, our chief scientific officer has many years experience in the legal cannabis industry, as well as a PhD in analytical chemistry… Our newly recruited CFO was recently recruited away from a multi-billion dollar publicly traded forestry company.”

The Midas lab is expected to be complete and ready to apply for a Health Canada licence for standing processing in the autumn. The Pantheon cultivation facility is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

Following the presentation, Salmon Arm council voted unanimously to provide Shipmaker with a letter of support.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Potential child predator spotted in Penticton property
Next story
Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Just Posted

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm

Goal to provide premium, safe, legal products to Canada and the world

Morning Start: The first vending machines dispensed holy water

Your morning start for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Bridge replacement to get underway in Sicamous

Three projects, including the replacement of the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge, may affect traffic

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Positive Ticketing Campaign began Aug. 9 at Summerland Skatepark

Aldo Shoes’ Kelowna store to close permanently

The branch is among those closing as the company restructures to deal with COVID-19 debt

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

What’s COVID-19 doing to friendships?

Life and Faith column by Jim Taylor

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks if residents are ready for tourists

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

Most Read