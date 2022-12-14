Salmon Arm businesses surprise local family known for their generosity

‘Just a huge, huge thank you, more than we can ever say’

From left, Arnie Blair and his wife, next to Christmas Car giveaway recipients Darcy, Addison and Genean Blair, and Kimberly Rees who nominated the family. The Blairs received a 2016 Jeep Liberty 4x4 , gas cards, and $1500 insurance credit from Braby Motors, SASCU, Kal Tire and Fix Auto Collision on Wednesday, Dec. 14 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)

The Shuswap Christmas Car giveaway helped a family that is known for their generosity this year.

Darcy and Genean Blair of Silver Creek were the surprised and grateful recipients of a 2016 Jeep Patriot 4×4, along with summer and winter tires, gas gift cards and $1,500 of insurance. The unsuspecting Blairs arrived at the Uptown SASCU branch to accompany friend Kimberly Rees as she supposedly needed to sign some paperwork, and their daughter needed to use the bathroom, so that was a perfect excuse to get the family in the building. The waiting crowd then presented them with the news and a big cheque.

The giveaway is presented by SASCU Financial Group, Braby Motors, Fix Auto Collision and Kal Tire, working together to give the prize to someone in need. The companies choose a recipient from nominees collected earlier in the year.

The Blairs were nominated by friend Kimberly Rees and Darcy’s father Arnie Blair. Rees shared how Genean helped her after she was seriously injured in a car accident a few years ago, even though they were only acquaintances at the time.

““She cared for my 10-month-old like she was her own, ran my household, and helped with all my rehabilitation,” said Rees. “I owe who I am today to her.”

Arnie applauded Darcy’s positivity in the face of hardship and and his tirelessness in the face of rising expenses, family health issues, or the need to get rides to work. Darcy is a volunteer and safety trainer for the Silver Creek Fire Department, a volunteer with Salmon Arm Rescue, and he spends time at the Silver Creek Senior Centre, making food and playing games with residents.

The family has been using one vehicle to get around and the second car will be a huge help, said Genean.

“Its been such a hard year and this just turns it around,” she said.

The Blairs’ children, Addison, 9, and Nathan, 19, are sure to love the Jeep as well, said their parents. Addison was at the giveaway and, in tears and a little shy, nodded her gratitude.

“We have one window that doesn’t work, and one that’s all taped up, so it’ll be great to have windows that go up and down!” said Genean of their current car.

“This marks five years of providing a Shuswap family with a much-needed vehicle,” said Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors. “We wish Genean and Darcy the very best in the New Year.”

“Just a huge, huge thank you, more than we can ever say,” said a tearful Genean.

“Thank you all for this,” added Darcy. “It’s going to make such a difference to our family.”

