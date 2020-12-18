Salmon Arm businesses surprise local family with vehicle

Local businesses partnered up to make sure a Salmon Arm mom would have a safe way to get around in the new year.

Katy Ackerman thought she was going for a morning walk at the bird sanctuary with her children Ela and Emory Beadle on Friday, Dec. 18. Instead, she was led to the uptown SASCU branch where a surprise was waiting for her.

Braby Motors, Kal Tire, Fix Auto and SASCU pooled funds and resources to give Ackerman a 2015 Chrysler 200S, complete with a fresh set of tires, a year of insurance and a trunk packed with goodies including gas cards and toys for her kids.

Ben’s Towing also donated one year of BCAA coverage.

Ackerman, the recipient of the 3rd annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway, said she was ecstatic and shocked by the surprise and the new vehicle.



