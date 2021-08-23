The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual all-candidates forum on Sept. 13, 2021 starting at 7 p.m. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce to host virtual all-candidates meeting

Questions for North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates must be submitted by midnight, Sept. 6

If you have a question for the federal election candidates in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, here is an opportunity to get it answered.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual All Candidates Forum on Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Business owners and other community members are asked to submit their questions to admin@sachamber.bc.ca by midnight, Sept. 6, so the chamber board can review them and compile a final list.

The meeting will be via Zoom and candidates have been invited to attend.

Running in the North Okanagan-Shuswap Riding as of Aug. 24, in alphabetical order, are incumbent Mel Arnold for the Conservative Party, Kyle Delfing for the People’s Party of Canada, Shelley Desautels for the Liberal Party, Andrea Gunner for the Green Party and Ron Johnston for the NDP. The candidate nomination deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.

The forum meeting link and details will be posted on the chamber website, www.sachamber.bc.ca, by Sept. 10.

For further information, the public may also call the chamber at 250-832-6247 or email admin@sachamber.bc.ca.


