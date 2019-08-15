The Salmon Arm Church of Christ is holding a community picnic on Saturday, Aug. 14 to thank residents for their support. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

How do you recover from such an unimaginable, horrible experience?

The Salmon Arm Church of Christ congregation has thought long and hard on that question in the aftermath of the shooting inside their church building that occurred this past April.

“We decided the answer for us had to be found in focusing on others instead of ourselves,” said Doug Kendig, long time elder of the church.

“The Salmon Arm community has been remarkable in showing us their support,” he continued. “It’s been hard. Gordon Parmenter, killed in the attack, was one of our strongest leaders, and his loss has created a big hole in our congregation. But this community has been there for us in so many ways, and we want – well actually, we need – to express our thanks for being such good neighbors to us when we needed them the most.”

To show its appreciation, the church is hosting a community picnic on Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Blackburn Park, across the street from the church building. The picnic is free and all members of the community are welcome.

Mayor Alan Harrison will make some brief comments on behalf of the community at the picnic, and Paul Derkach, wounded in the shooting, will give an update on how he and the congregation are doing.

Read more: Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Read more: Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

Read more: Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Read more: Gathering in Salmon Arm to offer support, resources after shooting

“But primarily the picnic is just about neighbors coming together and getting to know each other better,” Kendig said. “Hundreds of people have asked how they can help over the past weeks, and at times it’s been hard to know what to say. But here’s what our neighbours can do: come share free hot dogs with us, enjoy a fun evening together, and just let us show you our appreciation for your support. That would mean a lot to us.”

Michael Lewis, senior minister for the Salmon Arm church’s sister congregation in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is bringing a group to help organize the picnic so church members may visit with those who attend.

“I love the community of Salmon Arm and have visited many times always to find friendly, welcoming people. The Salmon Arm church has been blessed by the community’s support in the aftermath of the shooting,” Lewis said. “The first thing the congregation wanted to do was say thanks to the community and this picnic is one effort to just feel normal again as a grateful church.”

He said he hopes community members will allow themselves to be thanked by coming to the picnic.

“It will be good for everyone.”

There will be free hot dogs, bouncy houses for the kids, free door prizes, a special gospel singing quartet, and several other activities.

“Anyone and everyone is very welcome to attend,” Lewis said. “Even if they just stop by for a few minutes, they will be most appreciated.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Future South Okanagan brewery to be a family destination
Next story
Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

Just Posted

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

Shuswap invited to Shake the Lake at free floating concert

The show will be held on Aug. 31 at the Cinnemousun Narrows

Proposed disc golf course for Salmon Arm mapped on long, narrow property

City will decide whether to provide financial support during budget deliberations

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Letter: Shuswap, Revelstoke MLAs eye to eye on Community Benefits Agreements

Greg Kyllo, Doug Clovechok respond to criticism over similar columns

More downtime announced for Tolko North Okanagan divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime in Armstrong, White Valley from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

Okanagan breast cancer survivor collects famous bands’ guitar strings for charity

The seven-year Vernon resident is auctioning 54-40 drum sticks from Rock the Lake

Most Read