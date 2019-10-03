Salmon Arm city staff agreeable to cell tower proposed for Canoe

Rogers Communications Inc. is planning to install a 20-metre (65-foot) cell tower in Canoe near existing Telus towers.

The proposed tower, along with related fencing and electrical equipment, are to be installed on property at 5790 Canoe Beach Drive, where there’s a parking lot that services the adjacent Canoe Forest Products mill.

Rogers’ proposal is in the City of Salmon Arm’s Committee of the Whole agenda for Monday, Oct. 7. An Oct. 1 staff report says Rogers’ proposal was not excluded from regulation requiring consultation with municipalities and the public, and that those consultation requirements have been met. They included posting of a notification sign, notification in the local newspaper, submission of a notification package to all owners, occupiers and authorities within a radius of three times the tower height, and a public comment period that ended on July 13.

Also noted in the report are the two Telus cellular installations on the adjacent rail-line right-of-way. Director of development services Kevin Pearson identifies the proposed site, in the industrial area, as compatible for such structures – “an option substantially less conflicted than siting the towers within urbanized, residential areas of the city.”

Staff is recommending council advise Rogers that consultation has occurred and the city “concurs” with the proposed site as requested.

