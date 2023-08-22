Cat Leahy during her drum solo at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Cat Leahy during her drum solo at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm concert series cancelled for remainder of summer

Wednesday on the Wharf calls off final two concerts in light of wildfire situation

Live music planned in Salmon Arm has been cancelled.

The Shuswap District Arts Council announced Tuesday, Aug. 22 the cancellation of the remaining Wednesday on the Wharf community concerts.

The concerts have been ongoing throughout the summer, Wednesday evenings at 6:45 at Marine Peace Park. A media release states the decision was made with heavy hearts for the safety of artists, crew, staff and audience members because of the wildfire and air quality situations unfolding in the Shuswap.

“We were so looking forward to welcoming Josh + Bex on August 23 and Ben Klick on August 30. Our audiences have been so enthusiastic all season. However, taking care of everyone involved in Wednesday on the Wharf during this wildfire situation, including audiences, is our priority,” said Arts Council program manager Astrid Varnes.

Read more: More than 4,600 properties on evacuation order due to North Shuswap wildfires

