Salmon Arm Council voted unanimously Monday, March 8 to give third reading to a rezoning application for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW from C3, service commercial zone to C2, town commercial zone to accommodate a six-storey commercial-residential building with up to 140 residential rental units. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm Council voted unanimously Monday, March 8 to give third reading to a rezoning application for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW from C3, service commercial zone to C2, town commercial zone to accommodate a six-storey commercial-residential building with up to 140 residential rental units. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm Council approves six-storey building with up to 140 rental units

Rezoning to accommodate commercial/residential building gets unanimous OK, with neighbours opposed

The scarcity of rental units in Salmon Arm was the main reason given by city council for approving a rezoning to accommodate a six-storey commercial/residential building along 10th Avenue SW, while the height of the building was the main concern for neighbours opposed to it.

At council’s Monday, March 8 meeting, an online public hearing was held, followed by council’s vote on third reading of the rezoning application for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW. The property will be rezoned from C3, service commercial zone to C2, town commercial zone.

The plan from applicant West Urban Developments Ltd. and owner LST Ventures Ltd. for the L-shaped building is to have main-level commercial space with up to 140 upper residential rental units.

Council received about 30 letters in opposition to the rezoning application, most from residents of the neighbouring Village at 10th and 10th. The over-riding concern was the six-storey structure, as well as loss of privacy from 100 open parking spaces and the impact on traffic of 140 apartments and commercial use.

Caroline Grover, who acted as spokesperson for the 10th and 10th residents, said although they would be willing to have council entertain a multi-family development on the site, “we absolutely cannot support the six storeys. Either turn down or consider a ban on anything greater than a three-storey structure.”

Read more: Six-storey commercial/residential building proposed in Salmon Arm rezoning application

Read more: New hotel planned for Salmon Arm

Read more: Construction starts on Salmon Arm’s first six-storey condominium

Mayor and council voted unanimously to approve rezoning for the six-storey development, expressing their understanding of the neighbours’ concerns. However, the need for rental housing took priority.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond spoke of a “housing ladder.”

“A ladder only works if all the rungs are in place. We’ve worked hard at the bottom of the ladder in terms of supportive housing, shelter housing, deep-subsidy housing, housing for women at risk of domestic violence and just this week we got an announcement about student housing.”

She said one part missing is rentals.

“I think we are very fortunate to have an experienced developer who not only builds buildings but also manages them and is committed to having an entire building full of rental.”

Other councillors pointed out the three-lot site sits in an excellent location.

“It’s close to shopping, amenities, bus routes, parks, good for walking, services, it’s close to everything we need,” Coun. Chad Eliason said.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she thinks the development is a good use of land but is curious to see if it comes back during the development permit stage with a building twice as wide and half as high.

Mayor Alan Harrison referred to the city’s efforts to attract young people and how the lack of rentals is a significant hindrance.

“You either go up or you go out,” he said of expansion, emphasizing that going out means sprawl while increasing density keeps buildings where infrastructure is.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan lakeshore heritage home being demolished
Next story
Eco-village development proposed for area around Summerland’s solar site

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council voted unanimously Monday, March 8 to give third reading to a rezoning application for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW from C3, service commercial zone to C2, town commercial zone to accommodate a six-storey commercial-residential building with up to 140 residential rental units. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm Council approves six-storey building with up to 140 rental units

Rezoning to accommodate commercial/residential building gets unanimous OK, with neighbours opposed

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

The CSRD’s FireSmart program will continue this year after receiving a $250,000 provincial government grant. (File Photo)
CSRD offering FireSmart assesments, developing community wildfire plans

Program will benefit from a $250,000 government grant.

Teacher Larissa Friesen’s Grade 2/3 class at Salmon Arm West Elementary won a contest for Canada’s kindest classroom. (Contributed)
Elementary class in Salmon Arm recognized nationally for acts of kindness

Salmon Arm West wins best Grade 2/3 class for kindness in Canada

From the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s scrapbooks, Cec Pulsifer and Gullan Hansen are pictured at the then-new Cec’s Cabin in the late ’80s. (Photo contributed)
Column: Girls rock 100-kilometre ski days at Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Summerland has received conditional approval for $6 million in federal funding to build a one-megawatt solar array to provide power to the community. (Stock photo)
Eco-village development proposed for area around Summerland’s solar site

Proponent believes concept could help to extend Summerland’s sewer system

Demolition is well underway on one of Penticton’s historic homes at 452 Lakeshore Drive. The large home overlooking Okanagan Lake was built in 1936. A four-plex is being put up in its place. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
South Okanagan lakeshore heritage home being demolished

The home, built in 1936, will be replaced by a fourplex

City of Armstrong chief administrative officer Kevin Bertles has announced his retirement April 30. (File photo)
Okanagan city administrator announces retirement

Kevin Bertles joined City of Armstrong in 2017 as chief financial officer

Pavel Novak celebrates his first WHL regular season goal against the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on October 2, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets facing off against Victoria Royals in first game of season

March 26 will see the first games of the WHL’s COVID-shortened 2021 season in Kelowna and Kamloops

More than 60 students with the Vernon Community Music School came together for a virtual rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachbel March 4, 2021. (Contributed)
WATCH: Young talent on display in Okanagan music school’s virtual orchestra

More than 60 students ages 3-17 took part in a virtual performance of Pachbel’s Canon in D

Adrian Dix
Urgent care centre opening in Penticton, focusing on mental health and addictions

The Martin St. clinic will open March 31 and will have doctors, nurse practitioner and social worker

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo the Misunderstood Lake Monster was written by Don Levers and self-published in 1985. (Amazon)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Most Read