Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall will be reopening for the June 22 council meeting, with a minimum number of people permitted to attend in order to respect social distancing. (City of Salmon Arm photo)

Salmon Arm council chambers to reopen June 22 to limited number of people

Council and staff expect interest regarding rezoning application for property near Okanagan Avenue

As COVID-19 restrictions are gradually relaxed in B.C., Salmon Arm city hall will be following suit.

City staff report that city hall will likely open to the public on June 23, once Plexiglas has been installed at the customer service counter.

Similarly, the June 22 council meeting will be open to the public, but the number of people who will be permitted to attend in person will be limited to a maximum of 15, with overflow in the adjoining Room 100.

One of the items expected to attract public attention at that meeting will be first and second readings of an application to rezone 3.9 hectares (9.6 acres) of land on 11th Street SE from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential. The plan from applicant Gary Arsenault would be to build up to 120 multiple family residential units. Two parcels are involved, one at 70 11th Street SE and the other at 210 11th Street SE, both just south of Okanagan Avenue.

Those in attendance are not permitted to ask questions during the June 22 meeting which considers first and second readings, but they will hear details of the plans for the site.

Public input will be received during the public hearing, which will likely be scheduled for July 13 at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre.

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

