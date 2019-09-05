Salmon Arm council chips in for Canada Day fireworks cost overrun

Paying for tug more than expected, recommended budget for fireworks next year is $17,000

Canada Day fireworks light up the night at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Paying for a tugboat for Canada Day fireworks in July meant a dip for city council into its council initiatives fund.

City council had budgeted $10,000 to put on the July 1 fireworks celebration at Canoe Beach, but the cost ended up being $12,700.

A staff report explained that Landmark Solutions has contributed significantly to both the 2017 and 2018 events, generously donating a barge to launch the fireworks from and a tugboat and operator to move it around.

This year, although Landmark was able to donate its barge, it was unable to spare the tugboat and operator for moving the barge.

The city ended up hiring Shuswap Marine Freight to move the barge from Sicamous to Canoe at a cost of $3,117. That meant the event went $2,700 over the $10,000 budget.

The report adds that “Canoe Forest Products generously provided their tug boat and operator on the day of the event or this cost would be higher.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond encouraged council to contribute $2,700 from its council initiatives fund. With $3,963 remaining in it, there will be $1,263 left for any further items not budgeted that council chooses to support.

Wallace Richmond said the fireworks, which began in 2017, have become an important celebration for Salmon Arm.

“Many businesses and community members have donated their time, their barges, their tugs, but life gets busy and the one thing we needed was a tug which wasn’t available for donation. Staff worked diligently to find someone who could take care of it. A lot of people make sacrifices so we can celebrate Canada Day and if we have to make this sacrifice I hope you will support it moving forward.”

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed it’s an important celebration for Salmon Arm, “one I think the residents really appreciate. I’m willing to support the motion for this small shortfall.”

Staff recommended that an additional $7,000 be allocated to the $10,000 budget for the Canada Day fireworks event if council chooses to hold it again.

