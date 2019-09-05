Canada Day fireworks light up the night at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council chips in for Canada Day fireworks cost overrun

Paying for tug more than expected, recommended budget for fireworks next year is $17,000

Paying for a tugboat for Canada Day fireworks in July meant a dip for city council into its council initiatives fund.

City council had budgeted $10,000 to put on the July 1 fireworks celebration at Canoe Beach, but the cost ended up being $12,700.

A staff report explained that Landmark Solutions has contributed significantly to both the 2017 and 2018 events, generously donating a barge to launch the fireworks from and a tugboat and operator to move it around.

This year, although Landmark was able to donate its barge, it was unable to spare the tugboat and operator for moving the barge.

The city ended up hiring Shuswap Marine Freight to move the barge from Sicamous to Canoe at a cost of $3,117. That meant the event went $2,700 over the $10,000 budget.

The report adds that “Canoe Forest Products generously provided their tug boat and operator on the day of the event or this cost would be higher.”

Read more: In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Read more: Celebrate Canada Day throughout the Shuswap

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond encouraged council to contribute $2,700 from its council initiatives fund. With $3,963 remaining in it, there will be $1,263 left for any further items not budgeted that council chooses to support.

Wallace Richmond said the fireworks, which began in 2017, have become an important celebration for Salmon Arm.

“Many businesses and community members have donated their time, their barges, their tugs, but life gets busy and the one thing we needed was a tug which wasn’t available for donation. Staff worked diligently to find someone who could take care of it. A lot of people make sacrifices so we can celebrate Canada Day and if we have to make this sacrifice I hope you will support it moving forward.”

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed it’s an important celebration for Salmon Arm, “one I think the residents really appreciate. I’m willing to support the motion for this small shortfall.”

Staff recommended that an additional $7,000 be allocated to the $10,000 budget for the Canada Day fireworks event if council chooses to hold it again.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chips in for Canada Day fireworks cost overrun

Paying for tug more than expected, recommended budget for fireworks next year is $17,000

Sicamous launches poll on recycling services location

The district opposed moving the depot in June and now wants to hear the public’s views.

Salmon Arm lacrosse player helps team claim bronze at national tournament

His team went into the three-day Toronto tournament considered the underdogs

Salmon Arm’s open tennis tournament ‘resounding success’

Kamloops, Prince George, Vernon, Kamloops figure promimently in the results

Update: Wildfire service crews respond to spot fires south of Salmon Arm

Crews also make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs

Most Read