Salmon Arm council considers priority projects for $6 million grant

Selecting a project or projects to spend a one time $6 million grant on will require further time and discussion.

At its Sept. 11 meeting, Salmon Arm council received from city staff a list of qualifying priority projects the $6,083,000 received earlier this year from the B.C. government’s Growing Communities Fund could be spent on.

The list included 10 high-, medium- and low-priority projects ranked by cost. On top was the water pollution control centre (WPCC) upgrade, followed by planned slope and stability improvements for Lakeshore Road. Also on the list: the 16th Avenue NE and 11th Avenue NE multi-use path active transportation project and universal water metering.

Regarding the WPCC project, the estimate for the design alone is $7 million, while the total project is estimated at $60 million. For the Lakeshore upgrades, the design is already underway and the project is estimated to cost $7 million.

“The grant is intended to help address community infrastructure and amenities demands, such as recreation facilities, parks and water treatment plants… It will help communities prepare for future growth and build the amenities needed to support new home construction,” reads a related report from staff.

The priority list and included information was provided to assist council when it comes to making decisions at budget time. However, council had comments, questions and thoughts to share. Among them, that more information is needed, including how much money is currently in reserves for the listed projects. Councillors also discussed whether the money should go towards one of the more expensive projects, or be broken up among several of the less costly ones.

“Because it was such special occasion funding… I think it needs to be impactful, in some sense it needs to be visible, it needs to be immediate… relatively immediate so people can point to a thing and say that was the building community fund,” commented Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond. “So if there’s a project and there’s a reserve for $2 million and this would get it over the line faster, that would be helpful to know.

“I think we’ve put a lot of time and energy into Canoe Beach and there is a master plan. That would be a highlight for me. It could be smaller things like public drinking fountains or improved transit areas that would all qualify. But I feel I’m just missing a tiny bit of the information to be able to make that decision.”

Coun. Tim Lavery also expressed a desire for more information and further discussion.

“There’s nothing on this list I don’t see the need for,” said Lavery. “I realize the clock is ticking, but I’m going to need some more time to think about this and we need our own matrix for discussing this.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren was also in favour of “something tangible, that community can see happen fairly quickly.” She said her priorities would be Lakeshore and active transportation, adding she’d like to see more bike lanes and trails connected, with some money put towards universal water metering.

Mayor Alan Harrison suggested the money be spread over three items: the 16th Avenue NE and 11th Avenue NE multi-use path, a sanitary dump station “because I think we’re going to lose the one we have and that’s going to be a problem,” and Canoe Beach boat launch improvements.

“I would like to see money spread on those three items so that we can do them next year – So, taking money from reserves, capital reserves, to pay for the other part, whatever that is that’s left over after the $6.1 million,” said Harrison. “If I had to choose between the wastewater treatment plant which is extremely expensive, and the Lakeshore Road slope stability improvements piece, I would put the money on Lakeshore Road. We’re going to have to come up with the money for the wastewater treatment plant no matter what, but from this fund I’d go with Lakeshore Road first.”

Council agreed to revisit this discussion at the Oct. 3 development and planning meeting.

