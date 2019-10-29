Salmon Arm council decides who gets what in 2020 budget

Duncan Walters stands in the area where he hopes to build a disc golf course north of the Salmon Arm airport. The stake next to him sits at the site of one of 18 holes planned for the course. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

The city received about 40 requests for 2020 budget funds this year, with just over a dozen approved.

Those individuals and groups whose ‘specific referral’ requests were fulfilled included:

• Duncan Walters, proponent for a disc golf project on city property near Little Mountain Park. Council approved $20,000 to create a level parking area off 10th Avenue SE, as well as $8,000 for baskets, which will be repurposed at Klahani Park. Couns. Chad Eliason and Louise Wallace-Richmond spoke in favour of the expenditure, saying the city doesn’t do much for young adults.

• Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society (SABNES) was approved $800 for a summer student to monitor dog walking on the Foreshore Trail. That will be followed by $2,200 in the following two years. Coun. Tim Lavery said the funds enhance the wages as well as produce the report council receives on leash compliance.

• Rogers Hometown Hockey, coming to town in March 2020, was approved for $20,000 rather than the initial $35,000 listed, as Coun. Debbie Cannon, council’s rep on the Shuswap Recreation Society board, said $20,000 was going to be enough.

• Council supported $20,000 to go towards an Active Transporation Plan Reserve as suggested by Coun. Tim Lavery, so the city can springboard from the work of the Greenways committee to create a plan for bikeways, in concert with an update of the official community plan.

• Council approved $5,000 for a Food and Agricultural Plan Reserve, half of the request put forward by Coun. Tim Lavery.

• Council approved a request from Coun. Chad Eliason that $5,000 be budgeted for installing beverage recycling canisters in five city parks.

• The Children’s Festival will get $8,200 from the city, added to the $3,000 of city funds it receives from the Shuswap Community Foundation. The city also puts set up and take down of tents in its Special Events budget.

• Council supported ongoing operational funding of $52,900 for the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society for the Roots and Blues Festival, but not the $125,000 it requested for a permanent power supply at the fairgrounds.

• The Shuswap Middle School Parent Advisory Council and the school district were approved $10,700, half of their request toward resurfacing the tennis courts at the school.

• A city staff request for $3,000 for supply and installation of natural gas at the Rapattack Base was approved.

• The Salmon Arm Museum & Heritage Association will get $115,000 in operational funding, but not the $25,000 it requested for the Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre.

• Council approved $44,000 for operational funding for the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

• The Economic Development Society requested $340,000, an increase of $90,000. After much discussion, a majority of council agreed to provide an increase of $90,000 in 2020 to help pay for a strategic plan and another staff member, with a $55,000 increase in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Coun. Kevin Flynn said for every dollar the city has spent on economic development, it gets more than a dollar back.

• The BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will receive $12,000 in operational funding.

• Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information received approval for a one-year contract of $137,140 for operational funding, rather than the three-year contract requested.

• Mayor Alan Harrison’s request for $10,000 to go into a Gateway Signage Reserve, for overhead signs on the Trans-Canada Highway at both ends of the community, was approved.

Harrison noted that some residents are likely disappointed their requests weren’t approved, but he said fulfilling all of them, worth about $3 million, would have meant a 16 per cent tax increase.

