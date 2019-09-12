Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Salmon Arm council is considering a new development that will bring more high-density housing to the city’s downtown if approved.

At their Sept. 9 meeting, council discussed a proposal from Muto Holdings Ltd. to turn a now-vacant lot next to the Anglican church on Shuswap Street into a multi-unit housing development. The plan for the property at 130 Shuswap Street, submitted to the city by the applicant, shows two four-unit buildings and one with two-units.

The property had previously been owned by the church

Council gave first reading to both zoning and official community plan amendments which would allow the development to proceed.

“In light of all the discussions over the last number of years regarding housing, affordable housing and homelessness and everything else, I think it’s nice to see faith-based organizations identifying surplus land to do what is being done here,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

Mayor Alan Harrison said second reading on the development is anticipated at council’s Oct. 15 meeting with a public hearing then scheduled for Oct. 28.

