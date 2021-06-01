Salmon Arm Council comes up with a decision regarding pickleball courts at Klahani Park. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Council comes up with a decision regarding pickleball courts at Klahani Park. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council gives nod to pickleball locker, new fee and maybe new court

‘New day’ between council and club will mean a locker with defibrillator at Klahani Park

Changes are afoot for the pickleball courts in Klahani Park.

Following a recommendation from the Shuswap Recreation Society, Salmon Arm council agreed unanimously on May 25 to allow the Salmon Arm Pickle Ball Club to place a storage container at Klahani Park. It can also continue with its current court usage but must pay an annual fee of $3,500.

Council also voted unanimously to consider painting pickle ball lines on one additional court, at the city’s expense, but first to study the impact on users and gather input before painting on additional courts.

The club, with approximately 175 members, recently wrote to council to request permission to keep a locker at the South Canoe park in order to store a defibrillator as well as extra equipment and COVID-19 protocol paraphernalia.

At a previous council meeting, council agreed to the club’s request, with the provisos that the request would first go to the Shuswap Rec Society, which manages the city’s facilities, for its opinion, and that city staff would investigate whether an agreement with the club would take care of liability for the city.

Read more: Talk of ‘new day’ follows pickleball club request for locker at Salmon Arm park

Coun. Debbie Cannon told council that Darby Boyd, general manager with the rec society, reviewed different communities and what pickle ball clubs pay. She said for the city’s population compared to other communities, Salmon Arm probably has the most courts.

At any given time the club must leave two courts open for public use. If a tournament were to be held, the club could have exclusive use.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he would support the recreation society’s recommendations.

“I think it’s a great compromise; I think the rec society has done a great job.”

Regarding painting pickleball lines on an additional court, staff told council the city has funding to resurface the existing tennis and basketball court, and also to paint one pickleball court in the same area. Cost of painting one court with pickleball lines was estimated at $1,200.

Flynn asked who takes down the tennis net and puts up the one for pickleball.

Mayor Alan Harrison explained that at Shuswap Middle School, where there are mixed courts, the tennis nets stay up and are used by recreational pickleball players who don’t mind as it’s not a big height difference.

The council decision now goes to the club for its approval.

Read more: 2020: Salmon Arm pickleball club’s request for defibrillator will go to city budget

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm council

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP arrest suspect in suspicious death investigation
Next story
Vaccine advisers set to provide guidance on mixing AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines today

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council comes up with a decision regarding pickleball courts at Klahani Park. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council gives nod to pickleball locker, new fee and maybe new court

‘New day’ between council and club will mean a locker with defibrillator at Klahani Park

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteer Christina Marusiak, accompanied by Ron Neufeld, waves at a passing motorist on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol set up speed reader board on 20th Avenue SE

Smoke emanates from a fire above Foothill Road on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Update: Salmon Arm fire chief says Foothill Road fire likely human caused

Firefighters find indications of an encampment at scene

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Kelowna RCMP is looking for Lorence Williams, who is a suspect in an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30. (Kelowna RCMP)
VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP arrest suspect in suspicious death investigation

The incident resulting in the death of a man happened in Rutland on Sunday, May 30

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne was on hand Monday morning, May 31, to observe the lowering of the flags at town hall. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton honours residential school children discovered in mass grave

Mayor Spencer Coyne expresses deep grief over crimes against Indigenous families

Const. Dan Carson (left) and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey (right) pose with Cops for Kids director Shawna Lundin of Argus Properties Ltd. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties on ‘house arrest’ for virtual Cops for Kids fundraiser

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraising event is going virtual this year

Steven Gallagher. RCMP.
Man wanted in connection with Osoyoos pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 29, is wanted for arson and break and enter

Salmon Arm High School class of 1915 or 1916 taken at high water at the wharf. What is the special occasion? Our students are unidentified. Can you help? Email the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Grad of 1915 – or 1916

Can you identify any of the people in this picture?

This house in Osoyoos caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Roy Wilmin photo Facebook)
Seven displaced from Osoyoos house fire

Smoke could be seen from Highway 97 and across the lake

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

Most Read