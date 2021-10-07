Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall is returning to limited in-person meetings beginning with the city’s development and planning services meeting on Oct. 12, 2021. (File photo)

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall is returning to limited in-person meetings beginning with the city’s development and planning services meeting on Oct. 12, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council meetings return to face-to-face format

Planning meeting Oct. 12 will be first to go in-person, people can still attend virtually

After 18 months of virtual meetings, Salmon Arm council will be holding an in-person meeting on Oct. 12.

The city has announced that the Tuesday, Oct. 12 development and planning services meeting, which starts at 8 a.m., will be open, in a limited way, to the public. That means 25 people can attend, which doesn’t include the mayor, council and city staff. However, if you would prefer to attend virtually, you still can. To participate online, you’re asked to email cityhall@salmon.ca.

Those who would like to attend in person are asked to use the side entrance that leads directly into council chambers. Attendees will be required to follow the city’s COVID-19 exposure control plan, which includes wearing masks.

The first council meeting that went online because of the pandemic was on April 6, 2020.

