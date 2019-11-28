Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Council meetings will acknowledge traditional Secwepemc territory

Mayor and council vote unanimously to read statement from Neskonlith band at regular meetings

Salmon Arm council will be formally acknowledging the land of the Secwepemc people at its council meetings in the future.

Mayor Alan Harrison told council on Nov. 25 that the Neskonlith band came forward with a statement which will be made a part of council’s process.

City staff will be amending the council procedural bylaw to officially add an acknowledgement of traditional territory section to regular council meeting agendas. Council voted unanimously in favour of the plan.

The statement is as follows: “We acknowledge that we are gathering here on the traditional territory of the Secwepemc people, with whom we share these lands and where we live and work together.”

