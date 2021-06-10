This new storage facility in the 4000 block of Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm, next to USNR, is one of nine built on industrial land. City council is pondering whether to restrict the amount of its remaining industrial land that can be used for storage facilities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

This new storage facility in the 4000 block of Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm, next to USNR, is one of nine built on industrial land. City council is pondering whether to restrict the amount of its remaining industrial land that can be used for storage facilities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm council ponders whether to limit storage facilities on remaining industrial land

Council favours businesses that provide jobs, one trend is need for land to support online shopping

Should Salmon Arm allow its remaining industrial land to be used for storage facilities? 

That question prompted city staff to prepare a report to council, a report which led to a preliminary wish from the majority of council to limit the amount of land used.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, said at the June 7 planning meeting that Salmon Arm currently has nine primary storage businesses on industrial land, featuring either outside storage yards with no buildings or mini-warehousing.

The count does not include auto-wrecking or industrial/commercial businesses storing inventory or items outside and on site.

The city has approximately 53 hectares (130 acres) of industrial land remaining, most of which lies between 10th and 20th avenues SE adjacent to Highway 97B near Auto Road.

About 14 hectares (34 acres) of industrial land is now being used, or soon will be, for storage. Of the 14 hectares, Pearson said approximately one-half contains outside storage and is mostly without structures, which means it could be developed for other industrial/commercial uses in the future should the market demand.

But he noted two main obstacles can arise when building on land where storage businesses exist: the additional need to build roads and servicing, plus possible contamination that could require remediation.

Pearson pointed to two trends regarding storage: one where individuals, businesses and organizations in Salmon Arm use metal shipping containers to store materials on lands not zoned for that use.

The other is consumer demand for online shopping and the global supply chain of large companies that require land in local markets for shipping, receiving, warehousing, distribution, transportation and equipment.

“Staff periodically receive enquiries and complaints that there is not enough land for these purposes,” Pearson wrote.

Read more: Council OKs two Salmon Arm properties leaving land reserve for light industrial use

Read more: Sixty-metre cellular tower receives Salmon Arm council’s initial support

Read more: Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

He provided four options on how to handle zoning for storage facilities. Of the four, his recommendation was to “maintain the status quo and let the market dictate what industrial uses can afford to develop and service the approximately 53 hectares (130 acres) remaining industrial land base.”

The majority of council voiced support for another option initially favoured by Coun. Chad Eliason. He said he liked the plan to classify mini-warehousing and outside storage as ‘accessory’ uses in industrial zones, not primary, and/or having them occupy a maximum of 20 per cent or less of a total parcel area.

For example, a boat business that sells boats could use a maximum of 20 per cent of the property to store people’s boats.

Eliason said the best use of land, if Salmon Arm wants to be a high-tech hub, for instance, is to make the land available for businesses that will complement existing businesses. He said while storage businesses provide building permit revenues and taxes in the short term, they don’t provide jobs.

Several members of council expressed similar opinions. Council decided to wait a week, until the June 14 council meeting, to discuss it further.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Business and Industrial

Previous story
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Just Posted

This new storage facility in the 4000 block of Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm, next to USNR, is one of nine built on industrial land. City council is pondering whether to restrict the amount of its remaining industrial land that can be used for storage facilities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm council ponders whether to limit storage facilities on remaining industrial land

Council favours businesses that provide jobs, one trend is need for land to support online shopping

A full slate of activities is being offered at the Salmon Arm pool for July and August. (File photo)
Salmon Arm residents invited to splash through summer as pool programs resume

Registration open for swim lessons, lap-lane simming, aqua fit and more

A juvenile chinook salmon swims in Campbell Creek in Alaska. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Project aims to make water colder for Shuswap River Watershed’s chinook salmon

The shoreline revegetation project will be led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance

Cassidy McEown, a Red Seal certified motor vehicle body repairer who apprenticed on Rust Valley Restorers. (Photo courtesy Okanagan College)
Rust Valley Restorers star wants to be a role model for women in trades

Cassidy McEown to appear on live stream hosted by Okanagan College on June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Darrien McWatters of Summerland came out publicly as transgender in January, 2018. (Contributed)
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

‘My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now.’

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students and Okanagan Forest Task Force volunteers worked together cleaning up a makeshift shooting range along Postill Lake Road. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna forestry students, forest task force clean up backcountry together

“I tell people all the time, we need to leave better kids for our planet,” Kane Blake said

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

No serious injuries were reported at a house fire in Rutland. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Don’t run back into a house on fire: Kelowna Fire Department

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries after a Kelowna house fire

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Most Read