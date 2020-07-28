City council is not supporting a request by the Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association that would allow Alexander Plaza vendors to serve alcohol to market patrons. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council says no to alcohol service at Alexander Plaza

Mayor, councillors open to consideration when downtown market pilot project assessed

Salmon Arm council is just saying no to open liquor consumption during Saturday’s Alexander Plaza, at least for 2020.

At its Monday, July 27 meeting, they city’s mayor and council received a letter from Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association manager Lindsay Wong, on behalf of the association’s board, seeking support for bylaw changes to allow the drinking of beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages sold by vendors in the Saturday market.

“We are fortunate to have a variety of locally owned breweries, distilleries and wineries,” wrote Wong, explaining with current regulations, local producers are only allowed to provide samples of their product.

“This opportunity would provide the public with an option to purchase a locally crafted beverage to enjoy on Alexander Plaza.”

Wong explained the BC Liquor and Licensing Act allows cities to pass a bylaw permitting liquor consumption in city owned public spaces. It also allows for the designation of specific hours in which the privilege would be in effect.

Coun. Kevin Flynn, they city’s representative on the Downtown Salmon Arm board, offered a measured introduction to the the letter/request, stating that while he thought it could be a good thing, he had concerns regarding enforcement, both by the city’s bylaw officer who doesn’t work Saturdays, and the RCMP.

Read more: Downtown Salmon Arm asks city to allow alcohol consumption during Alexander Plaza

Read more: Turning Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street into a plaza will be delayed

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said there are businesses in the downtown core that have taken the steps, and have paid the related costs, to sell/serve alcoholic beverages.

“I just don’t think it’s the business of the city to A) maybe cut down on their business on Saturdays, and B) to pick and choose which business would like to come and sell their wares when it comes to alcohol,” said Wallace-Richmond, who preferred that a business or non-profit establish a pilot beverage garden in part of the area following the existing application process.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he would be OK with the request if there was some way of allowing only local producers to participate.

“But unfortunately that’s not the way liquor licensing works,” said Harrison. Echoing Coun. Tim Lavery, Harrison said Alexander Plaza itself is a pilot project, after which there will be extensive review and feedback. He suggested open drinking in the downtown could be looked at for next year.

“I would certainly think about that and that would give us enough lead time to do it well,” said Harrison.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virus exposure on Kelowna International Airport flight

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council says no to alcohol service at Alexander Plaza

Mayor, councillors open to consideration when downtown market pilot project assessed

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

Update: One person injured in explosion at Shuswap marina

Five boats destroyed in fire at Captain’s Cove Marina

Column: Pandemic requires we be concerned for the health of others

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Virus exposure on Kelowna International Airport flight

The BC CDC has announced another Kelowna flight with a virus exposure

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP in relation to weekend death

The Independent Investigations Office has opened a file investigating the Kelowna RCMP for a July 25 death

Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Despite resumption of harder workouts, Canadians still not moving enough

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

Mayor Cindy Fortin is asking residents to consider wearing masks while in the community

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

SilverStar cranks out mountain biking race

CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in Vernon, as well as Sun Peaks and Kicking Horse

Most Read