Salmon Arm council will be making decisions on the city’s proposed 2023 draft budget on Jan. 10 and, if needed, Jan. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Salmon Arm council to ponder potential 3.3% tax increase in draft budget

Council members to begin work of dissecting draft budget on Jan. 10

If you’re interested in Salmon Arm council discussions leading to decisions on how tax dollars are spent, tomorrow is a good day to witness them.

The city’s special council meeting held to consider 2023’s draft budget will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 and, if required, Wednesday, Jan. 11 as well. The meeting Tuesday starts at 9 a.m.

The 2023 draft budget includes a potential 3.3 per cent tax increase as well as a five per cent rise in the annual water user fee and a seven per cent increase in the sewer user fee.

Council meetings are held in council chambers and are visible online as well.


