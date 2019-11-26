Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn was elected the new chair of the CSRD Board. (CSRD Photo)

Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn to chair CSRD board

Outgoing chair Rhona Martin declined nomination, will serve as vice-chair

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Kevin Flynn will be moving to the head of the table at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At the CSRD board’s Nov. 21 meeting, Flynn, a municipal director on the board, was elected to chair. He’ll be taking over from Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin.

Martin was nominated for the role but declined the nomination. She let her name stand for the position of vice-chair and was elected to that position by acclamation after none of the other directors’ names were put forward for it.

“I think the taxpayers deserve to have a cohesive positive board and hopefully, working with Rhona as the vice chair and using her experience, we can make that happen,” Flynn said.

Flynn said one of his goals as chair is to foster respect for what each of the municipal and electoral area directors brings to the board table, and also for the contributions of the regional district’s staff.

The board also voted on their meeting schedule for 2020. They will meet on the third Thursday of each month except Dec. 2020. The December meeting will take place on Friday, Dec. 4.

