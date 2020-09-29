Sylvia Lindgren will be running as the BC NDP’s candidate for the Shuswap riding in the upcoming provincial election. (File photo)

Sylvia Lindgren to run for BC NDP in Shuswap riding

Lindgren says investments in housing, childcare and seniors care must continue

The B.C. NDP have announced Sylvia Lindgren as their candidate for the Shuswap riding in the upcoming provincial election.

“(Premier) John Horgan has shown over the past three years what a government that puts people first can accomplish,” Lindgren commented in a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 29. “The Shuswap in particular has flourished under the BC NDP.

“Salmon Arm is one of the fastest growing cities in B.C., while maintaining a reputation for affordability. But we can’t take our foot off the gas pedal now; we have to keep the investments in housing, childcare and seniors care coming.”

In 2017, prior to being elected to City of Salmon Arm council, Lindgren ran against B.C. Liberal Greg Kyllo, who won a second term as Shuswap MLA with 56.09 per cent of the vote (14,236 votes). Lindgren came in second place with 26.82 per cent (6,816). Kyllo has stated he will be running again. But Lindgren said British Columbians have seen the calm and patient leadership the premier has offered through the COVID-19 pandemic, and what’s needed now is ongoing momentum towards a sustainable recovery that includes businesses large and small – not tax breaks benefiting the wealthy.

Read more: Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Read more: In snap election, Horgan must prove COVID-19 track record to cynical voters: experts

“I’ve seen first-hand what happens when we elect parties like the BC Liberals, who only care about giving tax breaks to their rich friends,” said Lindgren. “It always comes at the expense of services that the rest of us count on. It erodes our social fabric and leaves British Columbians behind. Now is not the time to be cutting corners to social services.”

Lindgren has raised three children in the Shuswap and spent her career in the education and health-care fields, having worked as an educational support worker for almost two decades, as well as running her own seniors care facility. Prior to being elected to council in October 2018, Lindgren spent five years as a CUPE local president where she was an advocate for workers and their safety.

One of Lindgren’s duties on council is chairing the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee. She says the climate crisis cannot be ignored, and called the BC NDP’s CleanBC strategy one of the most “innovative climate change strategies in the world.”

As of Sept. 29, only Kyllo and Lindgren had announced their intention to run in the Shuswap riding.

Lindgren will be providing a formal, public announcement of her campaign at the Ross Street Plaza at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. There will be an opportunity to hear from Lindgren as well as to ask questions, with COVID-19 restrictions in effect.

“From my experience on council, I know the citizens of the Shuswap are passionate, engaged and have creative solutions,” said Lindgren. “I look forward to hearing from them all over our riding in the coming month and taking those solutions to Victoria as part of John Horgan’s team.”

