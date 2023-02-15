Salmon Arm councillor to pull up chair at national table

Salmon Arm now has a seat on a board described as the national voice for Canada’s local governments.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond announced at council’s Feb 13 meeting that she has been elected to the vacant position on the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), an organization she has always wanted to work with.

“It’s exciting for all of us, I don’t know that Salmon Arm’s ever been there before. Thank you in advance for the help I’m sure you’ll extend as I get up to speed on this new job… I think it’s a great opportunity for us.”

She said she has a briefing on Feb. 17 and has had to book trips away so that she can get up to speed.

The FCM is based in Ottawa. About 65 people are listed on the organization’s website.

Other members of council congratulated her.

Flynn said that he, as a former president of SILGA, the Southern Interior Local Government Association, was on the executive of the UBCM, the Union of BC Municipalities – the provincial version of the FCM.

He said that in recognition of former Coun. Chad Eliason, who was very involved with the UBCM, “I think the community needs to understand how valuable your role at FCM could be to us as a community. And as a region, the B.C. Interior. I think the message you can bring on behalf of us is very important.”

Flynn said he can’t think of a better person to do the job, because when council goes to places like the UBCM convention, the French media get her to speak French.

“I think you are an awesome representative for us and I think it will be a positive for our community.”

Lavery said the position is important and is great to see.

“Salmon Arm will have representation at that table and it is absolutely huge, and, as indicated, couldn’t go to a more qualified and capable member of our table. So congratulations.”

Read more: Five-term Salmon Arm councillor decides he won’t be running in 2022

Read more: ‘Not an easy fix’: Salmon Arm council receives appreciation for work on homelessness

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmSalmon Arm council