Salmon Arm incumbent councillor Louise Wallace Richmond, in yellow, enjoys a celebratory hug with other incumbent local politicians on municipal election night 2022. (File photo)

Salmon Arm incumbent councillor Louise Wallace Richmond, in yellow, enjoys a celebratory hug with other incumbent local politicians on municipal election night 2022. (File photo)

Salmon Arm councillor to pull up chair at national table

Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) branded as national voice for Canada’s local governments

Salmon Arm now has a seat on a board described as the national voice for Canada’s local governments.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond announced at council’s Feb 13 meeting that she has been elected to the vacant position on the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), an organization she has always wanted to work with.

“It’s exciting for all of us, I don’t know that Salmon Arm’s ever been there before. Thank you in advance for the help I’m sure you’ll extend as I get up to speed on this new job… I think it’s a great opportunity for us.”

She said she has a briefing on Feb. 17 and has had to book trips away so that she can get up to speed.

The FCM is based in Ottawa. About 65 people are listed on the organization’s website.

Other members of council congratulated her.

Flynn said that he, as a former president of SILGA, the Southern Interior Local Government Association, was on the executive of the UBCM, the Union of BC Municipalities – the provincial version of the FCM.

He said that in recognition of former Coun. Chad Eliason, who was very involved with the UBCM, “I think the community needs to understand how valuable your role at FCM could be to us as a community. And as a region, the B.C. Interior. I think the message you can bring on behalf of us is very important.”

Flynn said he can’t think of a better person to do the job, because when council goes to places like the UBCM convention, the French media get her to speak French.

“I think you are an awesome representative for us and I think it will be a positive for our community.”

Lavery said the position is important and is great to see.

“Salmon Arm will have representation at that table and it is absolutely huge, and, as indicated, couldn’t go to a more qualified and capable member of our table. So congratulations.”

Read more: Five-term Salmon Arm councillor decides he won’t be running in 2022

Read more: ‘Not an easy fix’: Salmon Arm council receives appreciation for work on homelessness


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmSalmon Arm council

Previous story
Apple device sends out 911 alert to RCMP for non-existent crash on Mount Washington

Just Posted

Salmon Arm incumbent councillor Louise Wallace Richmond, in yellow, enjoys a celebratory hug with other incumbent local politicians on municipal election night 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor to pull up chair at national table

Parking for Little Mountain Park off 10th Street SE will not be permitted on Feb. 16 and 17 as land clearing takes place for construction of the city water system’s Zone 5 booster station. (Google image)
Land clearing for Salmon Arm water system booster station to affect park access

Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)
Canadian comedy veteran Andrew Grose coming to Salmon Arm

This image shows supplies that may be included inside a ShelterBox, which is delivered to a family in need after a disaster. (ShelterBox photo)
Salmon Arm Rotarians support relief efforts in Türkiye, Syria after earthquakes