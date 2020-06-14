Salmon Arm couple honoured by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Kathy and Stu Bradford are among the groups and individuals honoured in BC and the Yukon

Salmon Arm’s Kathy and Stu Bradford have been recognized by Cystic Fibrosis Canada for their efforts to raise funds and awareness for the organization. (Black Press - file photo)

A Salmon Arm couple was among the 14 volunteers and groups recognized by Cystic Fibrosis Canada for their efforts to raise awareness and essential funds for cystic fibrosis research, care, and advocacy.

Kathy and Stu Bradford were named Volunteer Fundraising Champion as the 14 families, individuals and service clubs from across BC and the Yukon were recognized in the 14th annual regional and national awards.

The awards recognize and honour individuals whose volunteer contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Canada and its local chapters made a significant impact on the lives of individuals with cystic fibrosis. These volunteers have demonstrated leadership and initiative while advancing the mission and vision of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“In the short time that I have been part of the Cystic Fibrosis community, the hope and resilience I have witnessed amongst this group are beyond compare,” said Katherine Campbell, regional manager of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, BC/Yukon.

“The opportunity to meet and work with so many of the volunteers has been truly a privilege, and I was honoured to recognize 17 recipients with their awards for their efforts that have gone above and beyond. Congratulations to the 2020 award recipients.”

Also recognized were Kin Canada, who has been a national partner since 1964, and Carstar Canada, another national partner.

2020 Cystic Fibrosis Canada BC/Yukon Award recipients:

· Eva Markvoort Leadership Cassidy Cooper, Port Coquitlam;

· Dawn Green Award Kelly Kearns, Yukon;

· Outstanding Community Partner Carstar Duncan, Ryan & Marnie Isherwood;

· Breath of Life Anita Llewellyn, Kin Canada, Port Coquitlam;

· Volunteer Fundraising Champion Kathy & Stu Bradford, Salmon Arm;

· Above & Beyond Dr. Ian Waters, Victoria;

· Julia Award Mike Kennedy, Kin Canada, Coquitlam;

· Leadership in Advocacy Debbie Simpson, Lower Mainland;

· Volunteer Leadership Rachel Black, Campbell River;

· Future Leader Melissa Powell, Pitt Meadows;

· Outstanding Community Partner Kinsmen Club of Summerland;

· Outstanding Healthcare Provider Shelagh Jenkins, Vancouver;

· Celine Dion Award Guinevere Sanderson, Vancouver;

· Community Event Champion Shinerama at Thompson Rivers University’s Respiratory Therapy, Kamloops.

