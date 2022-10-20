Derek Favell, 39, will stand trial on second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Simpson, who went missing from the Shuswap in 2016 when she was 32. (File photo)

Derek Favell, 39, will stand trial on second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Simpson, who went missing from the Shuswap in 2016 when she was 32. (File photo)

Salmon Arm court orders man accused of killing Ashley Simpson to stand trial

Derek Favell to stand trial on charge of second-degree murder

The man accused of killing Ashley Simpson will be standing trial for second-degree murder.

In Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 20, Judge George Leven declared that the preliminary inquiry had provided sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial.

The next appearance in court for the accused, Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, is Dec. 5, 2022 in Kamloops. At that time it is expected a date will be set for the trial.

Ashley Simpson went missing in 2016. She was 32. Her family lives in Ontario.

The preliminary inquiry began Monday, Oct. 17 and concluded before noon on Oct. 20.

There is a ban on publication on preliminary inquiries, so no details of the evidence can be published until after a trial has concluded.

Read more: Preliminary inquiry around death of Ashley Simpson continues in Salmon Arm court



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBreaking NewsCourtmurderShuswap

Previous story
Fall set to finally reach B.C., as rain, skiff of snow forecast to replace heat
Next story
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters appeal their convictions

Just Posted

Longtime Columbia Shuswap Regional District director Rhona Martin received the majority of votes cast at the Malakwa Community Learning Centre on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Official vote tally confirms win for Martin in Rural Sicamous-Malakwa

Derek Favell, 39, will stand trial on second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Simpson, who went missing from the Shuswap in 2016 when she was 32. (File photo)
Salmon Arm court orders man accused of killing Ashley Simpson to stand trial

The District of Sicamous entered into a phased development agreement with numbered company 443602 BC Ltd, for development of Twin Anchors' 276-slip marina and boat launch facility in Old Town Bay in February 2016. (File photo)
Sicamous council amends development agreement for Old Town Bay Marina

This adult western conifer seed bug is exploring for a place to spend the winter. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Western conifer seed bugs moving in for the winter