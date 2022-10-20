Salmon Arm court orders man accused of killing Ashley Simpson to stand trial

Derek Favell to stand trial on charge of second-degree murder

Derek Favell, 39, will stand trial on second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Simpson, who went missing from the Shuswap in 2016 when she was 32. (File photo)

The man accused of killing Ashley Simpson will be standing trial for second-degree murder.

In Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 20, Judge George Leven declared that the preliminary inquiry had provided sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial.

The next appearance in court for the accused, Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, is Dec. 5, 2022 in Kamloops. At that time it is expected a date will be set for the trial.

Ashley Simpson went missing in 2016. She was 32. Her family lives in Ontario.

The preliminary inquiry began Monday, Oct. 17 and concluded before noon on Oct. 20.

There is a ban on publication on preliminary inquiries, so no details of the evidence can be published until after a trial has concluded.

Read more: Preliminary inquiry around death of Ashley Simpson continues in Salmon Arm court

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBreaking NewsCourtmurderShuswap