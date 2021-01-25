Salmon Arm, CUPE local reach five-year deal with city staff, RCMP clerks

Agreement includes two per cent wage hike for each of five years in agreement

From left, city workers Hugh Bennett, Chris Carr and Teneal Crossman secure the fountain they’ve just removed from McGuire Lake back in October 2020 before the ice moved in. (File photo)

A new collective agreement for the City of Salmon Arm and its CUPE workers features wages increases of two per cent per year for five years.

A joint announcement from the city and CUPE Local 1908 said the agreement includes progressive changes to contract language, adjustments to benefits and the wage increases.

The agreement begins with a one per cent retroactive increase on Jan. 1, 2020, followed by an additional one per cent on July 1, 2020.

Increases of two per cent per year follow for 2021 through 2024.

‘Inside’ employees affected include city hall staff, RCMP clerks, as well as recreation centre and public works yard clerks.

‘Outside’ employees include public works staff, water and waste-water operators and arena attendants.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the agreement builds on the strong relationship between the city and the local.

“This agreement supports our continued professional service to the community.”

Loreen Matousek, president of CUPE Local 1908, expressed a similar sentiment.

“CUPE Local 1908 is pleased to have reached a fair agreement with the City of Salmon Arm and continues to provide excellent service in their community.”

Staff from the District of Sicamous, the District of Enderby and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are in the same local but bargain independently.

