Salmon Arm Curling Centre set to reopen, Ashley HomeStore Classic planned for November

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre is set to reopen on Sept. 27, with an open house planned for Sept. 23. The centre has been closed since Dec. 5 due to provincial health orders. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre will soon reopen, with a tournament already scheduled for November.

Currently, the plan is for the centre to reopen on Monday, Sept. 27. The centre’s general manager, Bob Genoway, said league play will begin on Oct. 4.

“In the first week of us opening, we will be offering preseason clinics for people who want to get into the game for the first time or who just want to get sharpened up for the upcoming season,” said Genoway. “Our facility has been approved to open.

“We will be a vaccine passport facility. But the game of curling will be played the way people know it to be played.”

Genoway was thrilled to announce that in November, the centre will be hosting the Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic, which will include 24 of the top teams in B.C.

“Salmon Arm hasn’t had an event like that for years, so it’s extremely exciting we’re getting this opportunity,” said Genoway.

Due to provincial health orders, the city’s curling facility was forced to close its doors last year on Dec. 5, and has remained closed since.

“People are excited to have the opportunity to come in and get back to playing the sport…,” said Genoway.

During the closure, volunteers helped with a number of improvements at the facility including painting, new tables and chairs and changes to the locker room.

“It continues to amaze me… what a dedicated and committed group of volunteers that are a part of this club,” said Genoway. “While we’ve been closed there has been a tremendous amount of work done here and when people return to our facility this fall I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

An open house is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. It will be an opportunity to view the changes and learn more about what’s going on at the centre.

To register or for more information about the facility and upcoming events, visit to salmonarmcurling.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm