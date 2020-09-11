Province-wide, Salmon Arm did not rate among the top-20 cities in B.C. in terms of the number of businesses or households which used treatments by Orkin Canada pest control company to get rid of rats or mice from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. (Pixabay image)

Salmon Arm does not make B.C.’s ‘top 20’ cities with rodents

Pest control company does annual ranking of B.C’s “rattiest” cities based on treatments performed

It’s possible Salmon Arm is not as welcoming to rats as other communities.

Or perhaps fewer homeowners use a pest-control company. Or maybe it’s a matter of human population.

Although retailers have reported selling an abundance of rat control products in Salmon Arm over the past year, and homeowners have reported seeing the uninvited guests in and around their homes, rat infestations might not be as common in Salmon Arm as in other communities.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has done its annual ranking of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities.

Cities are ranked by the number of rodent (rat & mice) treatments the company performed from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

The full list of B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities, which Orkin Canada provided on Sept. 8, is as follows:

1) Vancouver, 2) Victoria, 3) Burnaby, 4) Richmond, 5) Surrey, 6) Kelowna, 7) Langley, 8) North Vancouver, 9) Coquitlam, 10) Abbotsford, 11) Vernon, 12) Delta, 13) Port Coquitlam, 14) Duncan, 15) Chilliwack, 16) Sidney, 17) Nanaimo, 18) Maple Ridge, 19) Terrace, 20) Powell River.

Click on this rat info-graphic to display the cities in question.

While Vernon is in 11th place and Kelowna is sixth, Salmon Arm did not make the list.

Read more: Rats rear their pointy heads in Salmon Arm

Read more: Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Orkin offers some rodent prevention tips on its website.

• Close the gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

• Trim the trees: Landscaping can be a big rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

• Cut off the water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.

• Inspect both inside and outside your property for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Just Posted

Salmon Arm does not make B.C.’s ‘top 20’ cities with rodents

Pest control company does annual ranking of B.C’s “rattiest” cities based on treatments performed

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Daring cliffside rescue ends busy summer for Shuswap marine rescue

Emergency services work together to save a man who had fallen onto a ledge near the lake

Shuswap history in pictures: Back to school

When will the weather change?

UPDATE: Crash cleared on highway between Vernon and Armstrong

Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

COLUMN: The purpose of a non-medical mask

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, non-medical masks are becoming a more common sight

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Vernon band daysormay drops new music video

Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August

Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

Convicted Okanagan sex offender facing more child porn charges

After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Most Read