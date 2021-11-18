A layer of snow begins to accumulate on Salmon Arm roads Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021. Environment Canada predicted the city would see up to two centimetres of snow and possible showers during the day. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm drivers get first snowfall of November 2021
Up to two centimetres in the forecast for the day
Salmon Arm residents were driving at reduced speeds in town Thursday morning as snow began to accumulate.
Environment Canada’s Nov. 18 forecast for Salmon Arm included flurries and rain late in the morning, with up to two centimetres of snow. Rain was in the forecast for the evening.
