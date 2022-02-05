Salmon Arm Economic Development Society receives $300k government grant

Money set to be used for community signage, interactive visitor kiosk and community outreach

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society opened the Zest Commercial Food Hub in 2021. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) is receiving nearly $300,000 from the B.C. Government.

On Feb. 4, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport announced $21.3 million was being divided between over 50 “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects across the province.

According to a Ministry of Tourism document, the SAEDS is receiving $289,796 for a project titled “Salmon Arm Destination Development: Recovery, Resiliency, Rejuvenation.”

The document adds the project will include the implementation of community signage, an interactive visitor kiosk and mobile community outreach.

“SAEDS is very pleased to be one of more than 50 organizations to be awarded funding for tourism infrastructure…” reads a Feb. 4 SAEDS social media post.

Minister of Tourism Melanie Mark said tourism infrastructure is a priority for communities in a Feb. 4 media release.

“Our investment in tourism… will elevate our reputation as a world-class destination for the many visitors looking to return to B.C. for years to come.”

Read more: Year in Review: Salmon Arm businesses adapt, innovate and grow amid challenging year

Read more: Aspiring Shuswap entrepreneurs wanted for Dragon’s Den-like experience

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Arm