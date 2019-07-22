An air ambulance helicopter touches down on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm near Second Nations Road. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Second collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm now clear

Emergency crews respond to motor-vehicle collision near Second Nations Road intersection

UPDATE: DriveBC reports collision scenes on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm are now clear and the highway has reopened.

Original story.

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision at the west end of Salmon Arm near the intersection of Highway 1 and Second Nations Road.

An air ambulance has landed at the site of the collision.

This incident is separate from an earlier collision west of Salmon Arm at James Road. Drive BC reports traffic from that collision is reduced to single-lane, alternating. The highway is is closed at the site of the second collision.

Emergency crews respond to a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Second Nations Road intersection. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

