Emergency personnel are responding to a collision on Highway 1 near the Highway 97B intersection. (Drive BC map)

Emergency personnel are responding to a collision along Highway 1 near the Highway 97B intersection.

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions, an assessment is in progress and a detour is not available. However, witnesses report traffic is using 20th Avenue NE and 30th Street NE.

