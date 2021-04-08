Salmon Arm entrepreneur aims to celebrate young community leaders

Dustin Serviss of Serviss Wealth Management has partnered with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce to deliver the city’s first 20 Under 40 program, designed to celebrate outstanding achievers and change makers in the Shuswap between the ages of 20 and 40. (Salmon Arm Economic Development Society image)

Dustin Serviss knows how a little recognition can help you go a long way.

When he lived in Kelowna, Serviss, the founder of Serviss Wealth Management, was honoured twice in the Kelowna chamber’s 40 Under 40 program, which recognizes young professionals in the community and their accomplishments.

Having recently moved to Salmon Arm, Serviss has coordinated the launch of a similar program, Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40, to identify outstanding achievers and change makers across the Shuswap.

“It was a game changer for my career and I would kind of love to pay that forward to other people in this region,” said Serviss.

Serviss, together with program partners Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) and the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, put out a call on March 16 for nominations of outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders, over the age of 18 and under 40 (as of January 1, 2021), who have contributed in one or more of the following areas: business services and entrepreneurship; innovation; non-profit development; social advocacy; indigenous leaders; community development; athletics; and/or government affairs.

“We’ve been getting a really great response with nominations,” said SAEDS’ Morgan Matheson, stressing the deadline for nominations is Friday, April 16.

“Really, if you do know someone that is 40 and under, from Jan. 1, 2021, I would say submit a nomination for them. It’s a really great boost, not only to recognize our youth that are doing amazing things in the Shuswap, but also to tell Salmon Arm and the Shuswap’s story, about the innovation and creativity and enthusiasm that we have here.”

Those who are nominated and agree to participate in the program will go through a vetting process from which 20 will be chosen. Each of the 20 will be celebrated, one every second week, in a subsequent multimedia campaign.

“I know lots of people are doing great things and battling adversity in the economy right now,” said Serviss. “Plus the fact there are great businesses here, and Salmon Arm might be perceived as a smaller city but there are some great developments happening around here and great leading here.”

Serviss hopes to have a gala celebration in 2022 to mark the conclusion of the inaugural event, which he is excited to see continue in the community.

While he has an office in Kelowna, Serviss said his residential office in Raven currently serves as his home base.

“We moved here – having young kids and wanting a bit more acreage instead of city life – and we’re really enjoying it and we’re enjoying the vibe of the community and all the lifestyle perks and the lifestyle focus the community seems to have,” said Serviss. “It isn’t as fast paced, which is welcomed.”

